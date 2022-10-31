The Man I Love

Tough torch singer Petey Brown, visiting her family, finds a nest of troubles: her sister, brother, and the neighbor's wife are involved in various ways with shady nightclub owner Nicky Toresca. Sexy Petey has what it takes to handle Nicky, but then she meets San Thomas, formerly great jazz pianist now on the skids, and falls for him hard.
|Ida Lupino
|Petey Brown
|Robert Alda
|Nicky Toresca
|Andrea King
|Sally Otis
|Martha Vickers
|Virginia 'Ginny' Brown
|Bruce Bennett
|San Thomas
|Alan Hale
|Riley
