The Man in My Basement

  • Thriller
  • Comedy
  • Drama

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Protagonist Pictures

In the African American neighborhood of Sag Harbor, Charles Blakey is out of work, out of luck and on the verge of foreclosure on his ancestral home. A knock on the door from mysterious businessman Anniston Bennet brings a bizarre and lucrative proposition; rent his dusty stand-up basement out for the summer and receive enough money to clear his debts for good. Once Charles accepts, he finds himself led down a terrifying path that confronts his family’s ghosts and locks the men in a terrifying puzzle, at the heart of it race, the source of their traumas and the root of all evil.

Cast

Corey HawkinsCharles Blakey
Willem DafoeAnniston Bennett
Anna DiopNarciss Gully
Brian BovellBrent Blakey
Mark ArnoldWilson Ryder
Jonathan AjayiRicky Winkler

