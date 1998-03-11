1998

The Man in the Iron Mask

  • Action
  • Adventure
  • Drama

Release Date

March 11th, 1998

Studio

United Artists

Years have passed since the Three Musketeers, Aramis, Athos and Porthos, have fought together with their friend, D'Artagnan. But with the tyrannical King Louis using his power to wreak havoc in the kingdom while his twin brother, Philippe, remains imprisoned, the Musketeers reunite to abduct Louis and replace him with Philippe.

Cast

Jeremy IronsAramis
Gérard DepardieuPorthos
Gabriel ByrneD'Artagnan
John MalkovichAthos
Anne ParillaudQueen Mother Anne
Judith GodrècheChristine

