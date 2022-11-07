Not Available

The Man in the Santa Claus Suit

  • Drama

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Dick Clark Productions

The mysterious owner of a costume shop rents a Santa Claus suit to three very different men: a math teacher trying to get the nerve to propose, a homeless restaurateur trying to hide from the mob, and a harried political speech writer visiting with his estranged wife and son. Their lives are inexorably changed by their experience of playing Santa Claus.

Cast

Fred AstaireSanta Claus
John BynerStan Summerville
Bert ConvyGil Travis
Tara BuckmanPolly Primer
Brooke BundyLinda Travis
Eddie BarthBabyskin

