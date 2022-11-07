The Man in the Santa Claus Suit

The mysterious owner of a costume shop rents a Santa Claus suit to three very different men: a math teacher trying to get the nerve to propose, a homeless restaurateur trying to hide from the mob, and a harried political speech writer visiting with his estranged wife and son. Their lives are inexorably changed by their experience of playing Santa Claus.
|Fred Astaire
|Santa Claus
|John Byner
|Stan Summerville
|Bert Convy
|Gil Travis
|Tara Buckman
|Polly Primer
|Brooke Bundy
|Linda Travis
|Eddie Barth
|Babyskin
