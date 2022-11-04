The Man Who Had His Hair Cut Short

A schoolteacher (Miereveld or "field of ants") is entranced by one of his students (Fran). Not being able to have his love fulfilled he tries to escape it and moves house and job. Working for the justice department he is invited by the coroner to join a post mortem examination which leads to an encounter with his former student and the possibility to no longer escape his love.
|Senne Rouffaer
|Govert Miereveld
|Beata Tyszkiewicz
|Eufrazia 'Fran' Veerman
|Hector Camerlynck
|Prof. Mato
|Hilde Uitterlinden
|Beps
|Annemarie Van Dijk
|Corra
|Hilda Van Roose
|Juffrouw Freken
