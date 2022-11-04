Not Available

The Man Who Had His Hair Cut Short

  • Drama

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Belgische Radio en Televisie

A schoolteacher (Miereveld or "field of ants") is entranced by one of his students (Fran). Not being able to have his love fulfilled he tries to escape it and moves house and job. Working for the justice department he is invited by the coroner to join a post mortem examination which leads to an encounter with his former student and the possibility to no longer escape his love.

Cast

Senne RouffaerGovert Miereveld
Beata TyszkiewiczEufrazia 'Fran' Veerman
Hector CamerlynckProf. Mato
Hilde UitterlindenBeps
Annemarie Van DijkCorra
Hilda Van RooseJuffrouw Freken

Images