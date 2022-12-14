The Man Who Knew Too Much

A widescreen, Technicolor remake of Hitchcock's own 1934 film of the same title starring James Stewart and Doris Day. A couple vacationing in Morocco with their son accidentally stumble upon an assassination plot. When their son is kidnapped to ensure their silence, they have to take matters into their own hands to save him.
|James Stewart
|Dr. Ben McKenna
|Doris Day
|Jo McKenna
|Brenda De Banzie
|Lucy Drayton
|Bernard Miles
|Edward Drayton
|Alan Mowbray
|Val Parnell
|Hillary Brooke
|Jan Peterson
