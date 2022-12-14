1956

The Man Who Knew Too Much

  • Adventure
  • Crime
  • Drama

Release Date

May 31st, 1956

Studio

Paramount

A widescreen, Technicolor remake of Hitchcock's own 1934 film of the same title starring James Stewart and Doris Day. A couple vacationing in Morocco with their son accidentally stumble upon an assassination plot. When their son is kidnapped to ensure their silence, they have to take matters into their own hands to save him.

Cast

James StewartDr. Ben McKenna
Doris DayJo McKenna
Brenda De BanzieLucy Drayton
Bernard MilesEdward Drayton
Alan MowbrayVal Parnell
Hillary BrookeJan Peterson

