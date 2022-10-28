Not Available

The Man Who Returned from the Heat

  • Comedy
  • Drama

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Karagiannis-Karatzopoulos

Loukas has been living in Africa for many many years, working hard to send money to his family who has stayed in Greece. When the time has come to return home, he decides to surprise his family and arrives to Greece without telling them that he's coming. Loukas is anxious to see his wife and his grown-up children after so long, but they may not share the same feeling.

Cast

Ketty PanouEleni Bobola
Yorgos MoutsiosHoussein
Elia KalligerakiAliki Bobola
Lavrentis DianellosStamatis
Μήτση ΚωνσταντάραMargarita
Panos TouliatosAndreas Bobolas

View Full Cast >

Images