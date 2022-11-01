Not Available

The Man Who Souled the World

  • Documentary

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Whyte House Productions

Known as the man who ripped the skateboard industry from the hands of corporate America and transformed it into a counterculture phenomenon, Steve Rocco is an entrepreneurial madman who gave real skateboarders a platform to reach the globe. Directed by Mike Hill, this documentary tracks the rise of the indomitable Rocco, who kicked down the door of the mainstream world and ushered in the controversial wave of extreme sports and culture.

Cast

Steve RoccoHimself
Jason AcuñaHimself
Johnny KnoxvilleHimself
Sean CliverHimself
Rick KosickHimself
Mike VallelyHimself

