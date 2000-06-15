2000

The Man Who Used to Be Me

  • Science Fiction
  • Thriller

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

June 15th, 2000

Studio

Not Available

The policeman Sam Ryan is well decided to follow the traces of his father, also a policeman, he loves. But, the former is assassinated. A short while after, a man whose description corresponds to the suspect number one knocks at his door. Sam prepares to arrest him when the stranger presents him as a friend of his father, who is also seeking for the murderer.

Cast

William DevaneSam (jeune)
Rob EstesSam (jeune)
Laurie HoldenAmy Ryan
Doug AbrahamsRoger Darrow
Tosca BaggooE. Watts

View Full Cast >

Images