The Man Who Walked Alone

In this comedy drama a war hero returns home following a medical discharge and ends up entangled with a young woman speeding away from her wedding day in her fiance's car. Seeing the soldier, she gives him a ride and explains her predicament. Things get sticky when the cops capture them and accuse the soldier of desertion. Fortunately, the truth comes out by the story's end.
|Dave O'Brien
|Cpl. Marion Scott (as David O'Brien)
|Walter Catlett
|Wiggins
|Guinn Williams
|Champ
|Isabel Randolph
|Mrs. Hammond
|Smith Ballew
|Alvin Bailey
|Ruth Lee
|Aunt Harriett
