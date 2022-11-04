Not Available

The Man Who Walked Alone

  • Comedy
  • Drama

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Producers Releasing Corporation (PRC)

In this comedy drama a war hero returns home following a medical discharge and ends up entangled with a young woman speeding away from her wedding day in her fiance's car. Seeing the soldier, she gives him a ride and explains her predicament. Things get sticky when the cops capture them and accuse the soldier of desertion. Fortunately, the truth comes out by the story's end.

Cast

Dave O'BrienCpl. Marion Scott (as David O'Brien)
Walter CatlettWiggins
Guinn WilliamsChamp
Isabel RandolphMrs. Hammond
Smith BallewAlvin Bailey
Ruth LeeAunt Harriett

