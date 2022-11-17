The Man Who Watched Too Much

Not Available

While secretly trying to film the woman next door, Seungsoo happens to capture footage of a murder. The murderer kills Seungsoo, too, but only after the tape with the recording of the murder has been placed in the return box of a video rental shop. As he borrows videos randomly in search of the incriminating tape, the killer learns from Seungsoo’s younger sister, Seungmi, that her brother was a fan of thrillers. Starting with De Palma’s Dressed to Kill and Hitchcock’s Vertigo, the murderer becomes deeply enamored with film. In the end, he reveals his dream of becoming a director to the cashier at the video rental shop…