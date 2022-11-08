1940

The Man with Nine Lives

  • Science Fiction

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

April 17th, 1940

Studio

Columbia Pictures

Dr. Leon Kravaal develops a potential cure for cancer, which involves freezing the patient. But an experiment goes awry when authorities believe Kravaal has killed a patient. Kravaal freezes the officials, along with himself. Years later, they are discovered and revived in hopes that Kravaal can indeed complete his cure. But human greed and weakness compound to disrupt the project.

Cast

Roger PryorDr. Tim Mason
Jo Ann SayersNurse Judith Blair
Stanley BrownBob Adams
John DilsonJohn Hawthorne
Hal TaliaferroSheriff Stanton
Byron FoulgerDr. Bassett

