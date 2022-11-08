The Man with Nine Lives

Dr. Leon Kravaal develops a potential cure for cancer, which involves freezing the patient. But an experiment goes awry when authorities believe Kravaal has killed a patient. Kravaal freezes the officials, along with himself. Years later, they are discovered and revived in hopes that Kravaal can indeed complete his cure. But human greed and weakness compound to disrupt the project.
|Roger Pryor
|Dr. Tim Mason
|Jo Ann Sayers
|Nurse Judith Blair
|Stanley Brown
|Bob Adams
|John Dilson
|John Hawthorne
|Hal Taliaferro
|Sheriff Stanton
|Byron Foulger
|Dr. Bassett
