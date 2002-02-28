The Man Without a Past

The second part of Aki Kaurismäki's "Finland" trilogy, the film follows a man who arrives in Helsinki and gets beaten up so severely he develops amnesia. Unable to remember his name or anything from his past life, he cannot get a job or an apartment, so he starts living on the outskirts of the city and slowly starts putting his life back on track.
|Kati Outinen
|Irma
|Juhani Niemelä
|Nieminen
|Kaija Pakarinen
|Kaisa Nieminen
|Sakari Kuosmanen
|Antila
|Anneli Sauli
|Bar owner
|Elina Salo
|Dock Clerk
View Full Cast >