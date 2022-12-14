1977

The Many Adventures of Winnie the Pooh

  • Animation
  • Family

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

March 10th, 1977

Studio

Walt Disney Pictures

Whether we’re young or forever young at heart, the Hundred Acre Wood calls to that place in each of us that still believes in magic. Experience the very first time Tigger "pounces" Pooh; laugh out loud when Pooh’s rumbly tumbly gets him stuck in a hilariously sticky situation. All your favorite Hundred Acre Wood characters come alive in this timeless motion picture.

Cast

Sebastian CabotNarrator
Sterling HollowayWinnie the Pooh (voice)
Paul WinchellTigger (voice)
Junius MatthewsRabbit (voice)
Barbara LuddyKanga (voice)
Bruce ReithermanChristopher Robin (Honey Tree) (voice)

Images