The Many Adventures of Winnie the Pooh

Whether we’re young or forever young at heart, the Hundred Acre Wood calls to that place in each of us that still believes in magic. Experience the very first time Tigger "pounces" Pooh; laugh out loud when Pooh’s rumbly tumbly gets him stuck in a hilariously sticky situation. All your favorite Hundred Acre Wood characters come alive in this timeless motion picture.
|Sebastian Cabot
|Narrator
|Sterling Holloway
|Winnie the Pooh (voice)
|Paul Winchell
|Tigger (voice)
|Junius Matthews
|Rabbit (voice)
|Barbara Luddy
|Kanga (voice)
|Bruce Reitherman
|Christopher Robin (Honey Tree) (voice)
View Full Cast >