When a personal valet hears of the Count’s designs on his fiancé, he resolves to beat his master at his own game. Unfortunately, he has already signed a contract agreeing to marry a spinster, to whom he owes some money. Mozart’s rip-roaring comedy is a marvel of musical theatre and a must-see show. Full of twists and turns, it is treated with the youthful vigour it deserves in this Royal College of Music production directed by alumnus Sir Thomas Allen.