1991

The Marrying Man

  • Action
  • Comedy
  • Romance

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

April 4th, 1991

Studio

Hollywood Pictures

Charley Pearl, wealthy heir and gadabout, is slated to marry Adele, the daughter of a Hollywood tycoon. But, during a wild bachelor party in Las Vegas, Charley strikes up a flirtation with nightclub crooner Vicki Anderson that soon leads to her bedroom. When the couple are discovered by Vicki's beau, infamous gangster Bugsy Siegel, he makes a surprising pronouncement -- they'd better marry, or Charley is a dead man.

Cast

Kim BasingerVicki Anderson
Alec BaldwinCharlie Pearl
Robert LoggiaLew Horner
Elisabeth ShueAdele Horner
Armand AssanteBugsy Siegel
Rebecca StaabArlene

View Full Cast >

Images