Not Available

Long time ago, there lived a man whose name was Gustaf Mannerheim, better known as the Marshal of Finland. He was given this title following his courage as an army man; he fought for the freedom of his small country, struggling to keep its independency. As small nations always do, this nation needed a true hero, and Gustaf was the true hero of them: brave, ambitious, successful. But what are the things a hero must always sacrifice? How can you live normal life if you think your country needs you more than your family? Gustaf became the most beloved person in his country and the nation loved him, he had succeeded to become the greatest soldier there ever was, but he still had lost the most important thing in his life – love. This is the story about an extraordinary man captured inside the great legend, who was longing for ordinary life, love and peace. But as we know it, life is like a mountain – there are ups and there are downs.