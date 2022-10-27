Not Available

The Mask of Satan

Beta Film

A group of five or six or seven friends go skiing in the Alps and get trapped in a crevasse cave-in that uncovers the long frozen tomb of a heretic executed eons before for practicing blasphemy after a Demon's Mask was nailed onto it's head. One of them decides it would be a really good idea to chip the hideous mask free of it's ice and take it home as a memento of the occasion, unleashing a series of events that finds the coed group of tight ski panted friends trapped by a second cave-in, and forced to take refuge in an ancient monastery or something like that, long buried by the arctic snows and ices.

Debora CaprioglioSabina
Stanko MolnarPriest
Mary SellersAlessandra
Michele SoaviBebo
Eva GrimaldiAnibas
Stefano Molinari

