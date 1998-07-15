The Mask of Zorro

It has been twenty years since Don Diego de la Vega fought Spanish oppression in Alta California as the legendary romantic hero Zorro. Having escaped from prison he transforms troubled bandit Alejandro into his successor, in order to foil the plans of the tyrannical Don Rafael Montero who robbed him of his freedom, his wife, and his precious daughter Elena all those years ago.
|Anthony Hopkins
|Don Diego de la Vega / Zorro
|Catherine Zeta-Jones
|Elena Montero / Elena Murrieta
|Stuart Wilson
|Don Rafael Montero
|Diego Sieres
|Young Joaquín Murrieta
|José María de Tavira
|Young Alejandro Murrieta
|Emiliano Guerra
|Boy Crying
View Full Cast >