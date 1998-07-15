1998

The Mask of Zorro

  • Action
  • Adventure
  • Western

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

July 15th, 1998

Studio

TriStar Pictures

It has been twenty years since Don Diego de la Vega fought Spanish oppression in Alta California as the legendary romantic hero Zorro. Having escaped from prison he transforms troubled bandit Alejandro into his successor, in order to foil the plans of the tyrannical Don Rafael Montero who robbed him of his freedom, his wife, and his precious daughter Elena all those years ago.

Cast

Anthony HopkinsDon Diego de la Vega / Zorro
Catherine Zeta-JonesElena Montero / Elena Murrieta
Stuart WilsonDon Rafael Montero
Diego SieresYoung Joaquín Murrieta
José María de TaviraYoung Alejandro Murrieta
Emiliano GuerraBoy Crying

