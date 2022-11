Not Available

45 years ago, a man was subjected to the experiments of the secret organization Shocker and became a cyborg. Since that day, the man's sole mission has been protecting humanity and justice from the threat of Shocker. His name is Takeshi Hongo, the first Kamen Rider. After a long battle overseas, Hongo hears a certain girl is in danger and immediately returns to Japan. He then meets Takeru Tenkuji, Kamen Rider Ghost, who had been investigating the girl's whereabouts.