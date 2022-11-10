The Masque of the Red Death

Satan-worshiper Prince Prospero invites the local nobility to his castle for protection against an oncoming plague, the Red Death. He orders his guests to attend a masked ball and, amidst an atmosphere of debauchery and depravity, notices the entry of a hooded stranger dressed all in red. Believing the figure to be his master, Satan, Prospero is horrified at the revelation of his true identity.
|Vincent Price
|Prince Prospero
|Hazel Court
|Juliana
|Jane Asher
|Francesca
|David Weston
|Gino
|Nigel Green
|Ludovico
|Patrick Magee
|Alfredo
