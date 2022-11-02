Not Available

The Masseurs and a Woman

  • Crime
  • Drama
  • Comedy

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Shochiku Co., Ltd.

A pair of blind masseurs, an enigmatic city woman, a lonely man and his ill-behaved nephew—The Masseurs and a Woman is made up of crisscrossing miniature studies of love and family at a remote resort in the mountains. With delicate and surprising humor, Hiroshi Shimizu paints a timeless portrait of loneliness and the human need to connect.

Cast

Shin TokudaijiToku
Bakudan KozoKenichi Misawa
Shin SaburiShintaro Omura
Shotaro Akagi
Shin'ichi HimoriFukuinchi Misawa
Zentaro IijimaKamekichi

