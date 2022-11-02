A pair of blind masseurs, an enigmatic city woman, a lonely man and his ill-behaved nephew—The Masseurs and a Woman is made up of crisscrossing miniature studies of love and family at a remote resort in the mountains. With delicate and surprising humor, Hiroshi Shimizu paints a timeless portrait of loneliness and the human need to connect.
|Shin Tokudaiji
|Toku
|Bakudan Kozo
|Kenichi Misawa
|Shin Saburi
|Shintaro Omura
|Shotaro Akagi
|Shin'ichi Himori
|Fukuinchi Misawa
|Zentaro Iijima
|Kamekichi
