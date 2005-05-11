The life of Danny Wright, a salesman forever on the road, veers into dangerous and surreal territory when he wanders into a Mexican bar and meets a mysterious stranger, Julian, who's very likely a hit man. Their meeting sets off a chain of events that will change their lives forever, as Wright is suddenly thrust into a far-from-mundane existence that he takes to surprisingly well … once he gets acclimated to it.
|Greg Kinnear
|Danny Wright
|Hope Davis
|Carolyn 'Bean' Wright
|Portia Dawson
|Genevive
|Adam Scott
|Phil Garrison
|Israel Tellez
|The Matador
|Arlin Miller
|Radio DJ
