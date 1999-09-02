The Mating Habits of the Earthbound Human

David Hyde Pierce, playing an alien (credited as infinity-cubed in the opening credits), narrates a courtship in a late-20th century American city as an extraterrestrial nature documentary. The relationship "footage" is played straight, while the voice-over (with its most often wildly inaccurate theories) and elaborate visual metaphors add comedy.
|Mackenzie Astin
|The Male
|David Hyde Pierce
|The Narrator
|Lucy Liu
|Lydia
|Markus Redmond
|Jimmy
|Lisa Rotondi
|Lana
|Marc Blucas
|Cliff
