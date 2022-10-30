1951

The Mating Season

  • Comedy

Release Date

January 11th, 1951

Studio

Paramount

Ellen McNulty leaves her New Jersey hamburger stand and heads west to pay a surprise visit to her son and his new bride. When Ellen arrives, her daughter-in-law mistakes her for the maid she has hired for a big party they are throwing. Rather than cause any embarrassment, Ellen goes along with the charade, which leads to many complications.

Cast

Gene TierneyMaggie Carleton
John LundVal McNulty
Thelma RitterEllen McNulty
Miriam HopkinsFran Carleton
Jan SterlingBetsy
Larry KeatingGeorge C. Kalinger, Sr.

