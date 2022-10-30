The Mating Season

Ellen McNulty leaves her New Jersey hamburger stand and heads west to pay a surprise visit to her son and his new bride. When Ellen arrives, her daughter-in-law mistakes her for the maid she has hired for a big party they are throwing. Rather than cause any embarrassment, Ellen goes along with the charade, which leads to many complications.
|Gene Tierney
|Maggie Carleton
|John Lund
|Val McNulty
|Thelma Ritter
|Ellen McNulty
|Miriam Hopkins
|Fran Carleton
|Jan Sterling
|Betsy
|Larry Keating
|George C. Kalinger, Sr.
