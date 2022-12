Not Available

The Mayors is a 2004 Nigerian drama film written, produced and directed by Dickson Iroegbu, and starring Richard Mofe-Damijo, Sam Dede, Segun Arinze and Mike Ezuruonye. The film won 5 awards at the maiden edition of the African Movie Academy Awards in 2005, including the awards for Best Picture, Best Screenplay, Best Director, Best Actor in a Lead Role and Best Support Actor.[