The McConnell Story

  • Drama

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Warner Bros. Pictures

Mac's plans to settle down and raise a family are upset by the Korean War. He goes as a fighter pilot and returns a hero, the first triple ace of the war. His neighbors have built a home for Mac and his devoted wife and their three children. Now he has an offer to test pilot new Sabre Jets. His wife is uneasy but knows she cannot ground her man.

Cast

Alan LaddCapt. Joseph C. 'Mac' McConnell, Jr.
June AllysonPearl 'Butch' Brown
James WhitmoreSSgt. / Maj . / Col. Ty 'Dad' Whitman
Frank FaylenSfc. Sykes
Willis BoucheyNewton Bass
Sarah SelbyMrs. Brown

