The McConnell Story

Mac's plans to settle down and raise a family are upset by the Korean War. He goes as a fighter pilot and returns a hero, the first triple ace of the war. His neighbors have built a home for Mac and his devoted wife and their three children. Now he has an offer to test pilot new Sabre Jets. His wife is uneasy but knows she cannot ground her man.
|Alan Ladd
|Capt. Joseph C. 'Mac' McConnell, Jr.
|June Allyson
|Pearl 'Butch' Brown
|James Whitmore
|SSgt. / Maj . / Col. Ty 'Dad' Whitman
|Frank Faylen
|Sfc. Sykes
|Willis Bouchey
|Newton Bass
|Sarah Selby
|Mrs. Brown
