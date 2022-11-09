The Mechanics of Love

Not Available

Mattilynn Dupree is back in her home town for her sister’s wedding, re-evaluating her life after missing out on the promotion she always wanted. She runs into an old friend, Jake, in her Dad’s auto mechanic shop and is given a reason to stay. But her ex-boyfriend comes to town to get her back, and her boss calls to lure her away with the promise of a better job, so she’s torn between the life she thought she always wanted and the one that she’s fallen in love with all over again.