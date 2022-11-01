Not Available

The Men of Sherwood Forest

  • Adventure
  • History

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Hammer Film Productions

Robin Hood is persuaded by two nobles whom he believes to be loyal to King Richard to recover secret plans attaining to the rescue of the king from captivity in Germany. Though disguised as a troubadour, Robin is betrayed and captured. Lady Alys and the merry men help him escape in time to foil an intended ambush on King Richard as he returns from the Crusades.

Cast

Don TaylorRobin Hood
Reginald BeckwithFriar Tuck
Eileen MooreLady Alys
David King-WoodSir Guy Belton
Douglas WilmerSir Nigel Saltire
Harold LangHubert

