The Men of Sherwood Forest

Robin Hood is persuaded by two nobles whom he believes to be loyal to King Richard to recover secret plans attaining to the rescue of the king from captivity in Germany. Though disguised as a troubadour, Robin is betrayed and captured. Lady Alys and the merry men help him escape in time to foil an intended ambush on King Richard as he returns from the Crusades.
|Don Taylor
|Robin Hood
|Reginald Beckwith
|Friar Tuck
|Eileen Moore
|Lady Alys
|David King-Wood
|Sir Guy Belton
|Douglas Wilmer
|Sir Nigel Saltire
|Harold Lang
|Hubert
