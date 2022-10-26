The Merchant of Four Seasons

Hans is a street fruit peddler and born-loser. His choice of career upsets his bourgeois family, causing him to turn to drinking and violence. After recovering from a debilitating heart attack, his business finally begins to take off. However the more he becomes a credit to his family, the more depressed he becomes.
|Irm Hermann
|Irmgard Epp
|Hanna Schygulla
|Anna Epp, Hans's sister
|Andrea Schober
|Renate Epp, Hans's daughter
|Klaus Löwitsch
|Harry
|Kurt Raab
|Kurt
|Ingrid Caven
|die große Liebe
