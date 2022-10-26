Not Available

The Merchant of Four Seasons

  • Drama

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Tango Film

Hans is a street fruit peddler and born-loser. His choice of career upsets his bourgeois family, causing him to turn to drinking and violence. After recovering from a debilitating heart attack, his business finally begins to take off. However the more he becomes a credit to his family, the more depressed he becomes.

Cast

Irm HermannIrmgard Epp
Hanna SchygullaAnna Epp, Hans's sister
Andrea SchoberRenate Epp, Hans's daughter
Klaus LöwitschHarry
Kurt RaabKurt
Ingrid Cavendie große Liebe

View Full Cast >

Images