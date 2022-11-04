The Merry Girls of Tyrol

A girls only hotel in Austria, run by a man-hating grandmother. Her daughter and three pretty grand daughters are chased by men, nevertheless (and chase the guys themselves), so everything is back to heterosexual normality in the happy ending. It's a musical.
|Gus Backus
|Charly Rassell
|Vera Complojer
|Hermine Lechner - Frau Hofrat
|Heli Finkenzeller
|Veronika Lechner
|Margitta Scherr
|Gertraud Lechner
|Renate Küster
|Marianne Lechner
|Rudolf Prack
|Musikverleger Karl-Heinz Busch
