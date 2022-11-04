Not Available

The Merry Girls of Tyrol

  • Comedy
  • Music
  • Family

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

A girls only hotel in Austria, run by a man-hating grandmother. Her daughter and three pretty grand daughters are chased by men, nevertheless (and chase the guys themselves), so everything is back to heterosexual normality in the happy ending. It's a musical.

Cast

Gus BackusCharly Rassell
Vera ComplojerHermine Lechner - Frau Hofrat
Heli FinkenzellerVeronika Lechner
Margitta ScherrGertraud Lechner
Renate KüsterMarianne Lechner
Rudolf PrackMusikverleger Karl-Heinz Busch

