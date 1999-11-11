The Messenger: The Story of Joan of Arc

In 1429 a teenage girl from a remote French village stood before her King with a message she claimed came from God; that she would defeat the world's greatest army and liberate her country from its political and religious turmoil. Following her mission to reclaim god's dimished kingdom - through her amazing victories until her violent and untimely death.
|Milla Jovovich
|Jeanne d’Arc
|Dustin Hoffman
|The Conscience
|Faye Dunaway
|Yolande of Aragon
|John Malkovich
|Charles VII
|Vincent Cassel
|Gilles de Rais
|Tchéky Karyo
|Jean de Dunois
