1999

The Messenger: The Story of Joan of Arc

  • Adventure
  • Drama
  • Action

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

November 11th, 1999

Studio

Gaumont

In 1429 a teenage girl from a remote French village stood before her King with a message she claimed came from God; that she would defeat the world's greatest army and liberate her country from its political and religious turmoil. Following her mission to reclaim god's dimished kingdom - through her amazing victories until her violent and untimely death.

Cast

Milla JovovichJeanne d’Arc
Dustin HoffmanThe Conscience
Faye DunawayYolande of Aragon
John MalkovichCharles VII
Vincent CasselGilles de Rais
Tchéky KaryoJean de Dunois

