Jesus’ followers waited uncertainly for his promised gift, but they weren’t sure what to expect. Then, in a way none could have foreseen, His Holy Spirit was poured out on them with great power and wonder. In this new animated sequel to God with Us, you will follow along with the small band of early Christians who boldly proclaim Christ and His message in the face of great opposition. Based on Acts chapters 1-9, The Messengers retells the story of the spread of Christianity and the unexpected conversion of its most zealous persecutor. Viewers of all ages will be inspired by this powerful and engaging depiction of the early church.