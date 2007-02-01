2007

The Messengers

  • Thriller
  • Horror

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

February 1st, 2007

Studio

Screen Gems

When the Solomons trade in the craziness of big-city life for the quiet of a North Dakota farm, little do they expect the nightmare that follows. Soon after arriving, teenage Jess (Kristen Stewart) and her younger brother see terrifying apparitions and endure attacks from a supernatural source. Jess must warn her disbelieving family before it is too late to save them.

Cast

Dylan McDermottRoy
Penelope Ann MillerDenise
John CorbettBurwell
William B. DavisColby Price
Brent BriscoePlume
Evan TurnerBen

