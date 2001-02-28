2001

The Mexican

  • Action
  • Comedy
  • Crime

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

February 28th, 2001

Studio

Pistolero Productions LLC

Jerry Welbach, a reluctant bagman, has been given two ultimatums: The first is from his mob boss to travel to Mexico and retrieve a priceless antique pistol, known as "the Mexican"... or suffer the consequences. The second is from his girlfriend Samantha to end his association with the mob. Jerry figures alive and in trouble with Samantha is better than the more permanent alternative, so he heads south of the border.

Cast

Julia RobertsSamantha Barzel
James GandolfiniWinston Baldry
J.K. SimmonsTed Slocum
Gene HackmanArnold Margolese
Bob BalabanBernie Nayman
Michael CerverisFrank

