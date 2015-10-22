The Middle Distance

Womanizing workaholic Neil returns to Michigan to reunite with his brother after their father dies. As they try to sell the family home, their interactions are as chilly as the frost-covered February landscape. But Neil’s facade thaws under the glow of his brother’s charismatic fiancée. Chicago writer-director Patrick Underwood crafts a big-hearted romantic melodrama about rebuilding.
|Joslyn Jensen
|Rebecca
|Kentucker Audley
|James
|Jennifer Lafleur
|Beth
|Janet Ulrich Brooks
|Pamela Ross
|Adam Poss
|Amir
|Greg Matthew Anderson
|Sean
