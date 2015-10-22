2015

The Middle Distance

  • Drama

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

October 22nd, 2015

Studio

Not Available

Womanizing workaholic Neil returns to Michigan to reunite with his brother after their father dies. As they try to sell the family home, their interactions are as chilly as the frost-covered February landscape. But Neil’s facade thaws under the glow of his brother’s charismatic fiancée. Chicago writer-director Patrick Underwood crafts a big-hearted romantic melodrama about rebuilding.

Cast

Joslyn JensenRebecca
Kentucker AudleyJames
Jennifer LafleurBeth
Janet Ulrich BrooksPamela Ross
Adam PossAmir
Greg Matthew AndersonSean

