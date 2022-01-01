The Mighty Ducks

After reckless young lawyer Gordon Bombay gets arrested for drunk driving, he must coach a kids hockey team for his community service. Gordon has experience on the ice, but isn't eager to return to hockey, a point hit home by his tense dealings with his own former coach, Jack Reilly. The reluctant Gordon eventually grows to appreciate his team, which includes promising young Charlie Conway, and leads them to take on Reilly's tough players.
|Emilio Estevez
|Gordon Bombay
|Joss Ackland
|Hans
|Lane Smith
|Coach Jack Reilly
|Heidi Kling
|Casey Conway
|Josef Sommer
|Mr. Gerald Ducksworth
|Joshua Jackson
|Charlie Conway
View Full Cast >