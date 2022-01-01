1992

The Mighty Ducks

  • Comedy
  • Family
  • Drama

Release Date

October 1st, 1992

Studio

Walt Disney Pictures

After reckless young lawyer Gordon Bombay gets arrested for drunk driving, he must coach a kids hockey team for his community service. Gordon has experience on the ice, but isn't eager to return to hockey, a point hit home by his tense dealings with his own former coach, Jack Reilly. The reluctant Gordon eventually grows to appreciate his team, which includes promising young Charlie Conway, and leads them to take on Reilly's tough players.

Cast

Emilio EstevezGordon Bombay
Joss AcklandHans
Lane SmithCoach Jack Reilly
Heidi KlingCasey Conway
Josef SommerMr. Gerald Ducksworth
Joshua JacksonCharlie Conway

