Not Available

The Mighty Quins

    Director

    Not Available

    Screenwriter

    Not Available

    Release Date

    Not Available

    Studio

    Not Available

    This special documentary has been produced to celebrate the 150th anniversary of one of the world's most famous rugby clubs, "The Mighty Quins" brings the rich history and heritage of this unique rugby institution to life, telling the story of its journey from nomadic amateur club to premier, professional organisation during 45 minutes of exclusive interviews with great players and coaches, administrators and personalities accompanied by highlights of memorable matches and archive footage.

    Cast

    View Full Cast >

    Images