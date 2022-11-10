1954

The Million Pound Note

  • Comedy
  • Romance

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

June 17th, 1954

Studio

Rank Organization

An impoverished American sailor is fortunate enough to be passing the house of two rich gentlemen who have conceived the crazy idea of distributing a note worth one million pounds. The sailor finds that whenever he tries to use the note to buy something, people treat him like a king and let him have whatever he likes for free. Ultimately, the money proves to be more troublesome than it is worth when it almost costs him his dignity and the woman he loves.

Cast

Ronald SquireOliver Montpelier
Joyce GrenfellDuchess of Cromarty
Maurice DenhamJonathan Reid
Reginald BeckwithRock
Brian OultonLloyd
John SlaterParsons

