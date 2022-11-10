The Million Pound Note

An impoverished American sailor is fortunate enough to be passing the house of two rich gentlemen who have conceived the crazy idea of distributing a note worth one million pounds. The sailor finds that whenever he tries to use the note to buy something, people treat him like a king and let him have whatever he likes for free. Ultimately, the money proves to be more troublesome than it is worth when it almost costs him his dignity and the woman he loves.
|Ronald Squire
|Oliver Montpelier
|Joyce Grenfell
|Duchess of Cromarty
|Maurice Denham
|Jonathan Reid
|Reginald Beckwith
|Rock
|Brian Oulton
|Lloyd
|John Slater
|Parsons
View Full Cast >