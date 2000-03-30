2000

The Miracle Maker

  • Animation
  • Family
  • History

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

March 30th, 2000

Studio

Cartwn Cymru

A mother and father in search of help for their sick daughter cross paths with an extraordinary carpenter named Jesus, who has devoted his life to spreading God's word. An amazing miracle brings to light the true meaning of Christ, and the sacrifices he endured for the deliverance of mankind. A compelling story of faith, trust, and devotion.

Cast

Michael BryantGod/ The Doctor
Julie ChristieRachel
Rebecca CallardTamar
James FrainThomas
Richard E. GrantJohn The Baptist
Ian HolmPontius Pilate

Images