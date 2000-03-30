The Miracle Maker

A mother and father in search of help for their sick daughter cross paths with an extraordinary carpenter named Jesus, who has devoted his life to spreading God's word. An amazing miracle brings to light the true meaning of Christ, and the sacrifices he endured for the deliverance of mankind. A compelling story of faith, trust, and devotion.
|Michael Bryant
|God/ The Doctor
|Julie Christie
|Rachel
|Rebecca Callard
|Tamar
|James Frain
|Thomas
|Richard E. Grant
|John The Baptist
|Ian Holm
|Pontius Pilate
View Full Cast >