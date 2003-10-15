The Miracle of Bern

The movie deals with the championship-winning German soccer team of 1954. Its story is linked with two others: The family of a young boy is split due to the events in World War II, and the father returns from Russia after eleven years. The second story is about a reporter and his wife reporting from the tournament.
|Peter Lohmeyer
|Richard Lubanski
|Johanna Gastdorf
|Christa Lubanski
|Mirko Lang
|Bruno Lubanski
|Birthe Wolter
|Ingrid Lubanski
|Katharina Wackernagel
|Annette Ackermann
|Peter Franke
|Sepp Herberger
