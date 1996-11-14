The Mirror Has Two Faces

Rose Morgan (Barbara Streisand), who still lives with her mother (Lauren Bacall), is a professor of Romantic Literature who desperately longs for passion in her life. Gregory Larkin (Jeff Bridges), a mathematics professor, has been burned by passionate relationships and longs for a sexless union based on friendship and respect.
|Barbra Streisand
|Rose Morgan
|Jeff Bridges
|Gregory Larkin
|Lauren Bacall
|Hannah Morgan
|George Segal
|Henry Fine
|Mimi Rogers
|Claire
|Pierce Brosnan
|Alex
