1996

The Mirror Has Two Faces

  • Comedy
  • Drama
  • Romance

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

November 14th, 1996

Studio

Phoenix Pictures

Rose Morgan (Barbara Streisand), who still lives with her mother (Lauren Bacall), is a professor of Romantic Literature who desperately longs for passion in her life. Gregory Larkin (Jeff Bridges), a mathematics professor, has been burned by passionate relationships and longs for a sexless union based on friendship and respect.

Cast

Barbra StreisandRose Morgan
Jeff BridgesGregory Larkin
Lauren BacallHannah Morgan
George SegalHenry Fine
Mimi RogersClaire
Pierce BrosnanAlex

