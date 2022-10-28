The Misplaced World

By chance Paul Kromberger discovers on the internet a photograph of the US opera diva Caterina Fabiani who is the spitting image of Evelyn, his dead wife. His unease and growing sense of alarm are transferred to his daughter, Sophie. Filled with curiosity, she leaves Germany and journeys across the Atlantic to make contact with this stranger.
|Barbara Sukowa
|Caterina Fabiani / Evelyn Kromberger
|Katja Riemann
|Sophie
|Matthias Habich
|Paul Kromberger
|Gunnar Möller
|Ralf Kromberger
|Robert Seeliger
|Philip
|Tom Beck
|Florian
