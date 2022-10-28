Not Available

The Misplaced World

  • Family
  • Drama

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Tele-München

By chance Paul Kromberger discovers on the internet a photograph of the US opera diva Caterina Fabiani who is the spitting image of Evelyn, his dead wife. His unease and growing sense of alarm are transferred to his daughter, Sophie. Filled with curiosity, she leaves Germany and journeys across the Atlantic to make contact with this stranger.

Cast

Barbara SukowaCaterina Fabiani / Evelyn Kromberger
Katja RiemannSophie
Matthias HabichPaul Kromberger
Gunnar MöllerRalf Kromberger
Robert SeeligerPhilip
Tom BeckFlorian

