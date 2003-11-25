2003

The Missing

  • Thriller
  • Western
  • Adventure

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

November 25th, 2003

Studio

Columbia Pictures

When rancher and single mother of two Maggie Gilkeson sees her teenage daughter, Lily, kidnapped by Apache rebels, she reluctantly accepts the help of her estranged father, Samuel, in tracking down the kidnappers. Along the way, the two must learn to reconcile the past and work together if they are going to have any hope of getting Lily back before she is taken over the border and forced to become a prostitute.

Cast

Cate BlanchettMaggie Gilkeson
Evan Rachel WoodLilly Gilkeson
Jenna BoydDot Gilkeson
Aaron EckhartBrake Baldwin
Val KilmerLt. Jim Ducharme
Eric SchweigPesh-Chidin / El Brujo

