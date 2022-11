Not Available

Long-time cheater and mistress, Chanel has turned a corner. Shes decided not to go after married men anymore and to be a good and upstanding woman. Unfortunately, old habits die hard when she finds herself hopelessly drawn to the drama in her friends lives. Still, she stays the course and faithful to her non-committal boyfriend, Zac. But, as things progress Chanel starts yearning for something more serious from him and before long she realizes that maybe old habits do die hard.