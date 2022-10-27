Not Available

The Model

  • Drama

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Not Available

When emerging fashion model Emma gets a chance to pursue her dream of becoming an international top model, she leaves her everyday life in Denmark behind, and moves to Paris. At a photo shoot in her new hometown, she meets the attractive photographer Shane White and they fall in love. But their relationship soon turns into a dangerous obsession for Emma.

Cast

Maria PalmEmma
Ed SkreinShane White
Charlotte TomaszewskaZofia
Marco IlsøFrederik
Thierry HancisseBernard
Virgile BramlyMarcel

View Full Cast >

Images