When emerging fashion model Emma gets a chance to pursue her dream of becoming an international top model, she leaves her everyday life in Denmark behind, and moves to Paris. At a photo shoot in her new hometown, she meets the attractive photographer Shane White and they fall in love. But their relationship soon turns into a dangerous obsession for Emma.
|Maria Palm
|Emma
|Ed Skrein
|Shane White
|Charlotte Tomaszewska
|Zofia
|Marco Ilsø
|Frederik
|Thierry Hancisse
|Bernard
|Virgile Bramly
|Marcel
View Full Cast >