The Modern Prophets - 03 John Taylor

The only modern day Prophet to be born outside America, John Taylor championed the Bible throughout his youth and followed his convictions to America. Though he testified of his religious destiny early on, it wasn't until hearing the true gospel from Elder Parley P. Pratt that he received the tools necessary to complete his noble mission. He witnessed the death of the Prophet Joseph, yet his tireless labors breathed life into the Church. As a Defender of Truth, he defied persecutors, critics and mobs, valiantly leading the Church through some of its most trying times.