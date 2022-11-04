The Molesters

In exploring sex offenses, particularly against children, this film reveals the inner workings of the Zurich police and INTERPOL as they pursue persons accused of voyeurism, rape, fetishism, sadism, and masochism. After the criminals are arrested and given psychological tests, they may be sentenced to an institution or undergo brain surgery (with their consent) in order to be rehabilitated.
|Eva Kotthaus
|Betti Egger
|Wolfgang Reichmann
|Inspektor
|Mathias Wieman
|Richter
|Ellen Widmann
|Frau Stamm
|Peter Arens
|Polizeikommissar
