1964

The Molesters

  • Drama
  • Crime

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

March 24th, 1964

Studio

Not Available

In exploring sex offenses, particularly against children, this film reveals the inner workings of the Zurich police and INTERPOL as they pursue persons accused of voyeurism, rape, fetishism, sadism, and masochism. After the criminals are arrested and given psychological tests, they may be sentenced to an institution or undergo brain surgery (with their consent) in order to be rehabilitated.

Cast

Eva KotthausBetti Egger
Wolfgang ReichmannInspektor
Mathias WiemanRichter
Ellen WidmannFrau Stamm
Peter ArensPolizeikommissar

