Life is rough in the coal mines of 1876 Pennsylvania. A secret group of Irish emigrant miners, known as the Molly Maguires, fights against the cruelty of the mining company with sabotage and murder. A detective, also an Irish emigrant, is hired to infiltrate the group and report on its members. But on which side do his sympathies lie?
|Sean Connery
|Jack Kehoe
|Samantha Eggar
|Miss Mary Raines
|Richard Harris
|Detective James McParlan
|Frank Finlay
|Davies
|Anthony Zerbe
|Tom Dougherty
|Bethel Leslie
|Mrs. Kehoe
