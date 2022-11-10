After being evicted from their Manhattan apartment, a couple buy what looks like the home of their dreams - only to find themselves saddled with a bank-account-draining nightmare. Struggling to keep their relationship together as their rambling mansion falls to pieces around them, the two watch in hilarious horror as everything - including the kitchen sink, disppears into the Money Pit.
|Tom Hanks
|Walter Fielding, Jr.
|Shelley Long
|Anna Crowley Beissart
|Alexander Godunov
|Max Beissart
|Maureen Stapleton
|Estelle
|Joe Mantegna
|Art Shirk
|Leslie West
|Lana
