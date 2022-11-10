1986

The Money Pit

  • Comedy
  • Romance

March 14th, 1986

Amblin Entertainment

After being evicted from their Manhattan apartment, a couple buy what looks like the home of their dreams - only to find themselves saddled with a bank-account-draining nightmare. Struggling to keep their relationship together as their rambling mansion falls to pieces around them, the two watch in hilarious horror as everything - including the kitchen sink, disppears into the Money Pit.

Cast

Tom HanksWalter Fielding, Jr.
Shelley LongAnna Crowley Beissart
Alexander GodunovMax Beissart
Maureen StapletonEstelle
Joe MantegnaArt Shirk
Leslie WestLana

